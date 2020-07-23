All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:51 PM

3429 E PALO VERDE Street E

3429 E Palo Verde St · No Longer Available
Location

3429 E Palo Verde St, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
WOW! This home is set in the very sought after Morrison Ranch Community. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den home is a dream! Home includes, plantation shutters, custom lighting system, ceiling fans in most of the rooms, soft water system, complete home water filter system, double oven, refrigerator, granite kitchen counter top, washer/dryer, and landscaping service. Other features include, custom designed den, beautifully upgraded master bath with an efficiently designed closet. The backyard is low maintenance yet beautifully appointed that has a lighted pergola and fire pit. Home is close to park, lake and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E have any available units?
3429 E PALO VERDE Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E have?
Some of 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E currently offering any rent specials?
3429 E PALO VERDE Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E pet-friendly?
No, 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E offer parking?
Yes, 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E offers parking.
Does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E have a pool?
No, 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E does not have a pool.
Does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E have accessible units?
No, 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 E PALO VERDE Street E has units with dishwashers.
