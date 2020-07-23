3429 E PALO VERDE Street E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

WOW! This home is set in the very sought after Morrison Ranch Community. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den home is a dream! Home includes, plantation shutters, custom lighting system, ceiling fans in most of the rooms, soft water system, complete home water filter system, double oven, refrigerator, granite kitchen counter top, washer/dryer, and landscaping service. Other features include, custom designed den, beautifully upgraded master bath with an efficiently designed closet. The backyard is low maintenance yet beautifully appointed that has a lighted pergola and fire pit. Home is close to park, lake and shopping.