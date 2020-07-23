3429 E PALO VERDE Street E

Amenities
WOW! This home is set in the very sought after Morrison Ranch Community. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den home is a dream! Home includes, plantation shutters, custom lighting system, ceiling fans in most of the rooms, soft water system, complete home water filter system, double oven, refrigerator, granite kitchen counter top, washer/dryer, and landscaping service. Other features include, custom designed den, beautifully upgraded master bath with an efficiently designed closet. The backyard is low maintenance yet beautifully appointed that has a lighted pergola and fire pit. Home is close to park, lake and shopping.