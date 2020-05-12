All apartments in Gilbert
3377 E Wildhorse Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

3377 E Wildhorse Drive

3377 East Wildhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3377 East Wildhorse Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Premium Corner Lot, This is 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a den in an Open & Spacious Floor Plan. Vaulted ceilings in the living Room & Kitchen. Upgraded KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter tops W/island Breakfast Bar, Custom Travertine Back-splash W/glass Insets; Walk-in Pantry. Spacious Breakfast Room Adjoins Living Room. Tile In All Areas (Except Bedrooms) which have brand new carpet. Master Suite W/vaulted Ceiling Features Granite Counter, Dual Travertine Sinks W/Bronze Faucets, Travertine Backsplash & Tub Surround W/medallion & Glass Border; Separate Shower; Walk-in Closet. Hall Bath Has Custom Granite Counter W/travertine Sink & Surround W/glass Border. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Brand new carpet. Close To The San Tan Village with restaurants and plenty of Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive have any available units?
3377 E Wildhorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive have?
Some of 3377 E Wildhorse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3377 E Wildhorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3377 E Wildhorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3377 E Wildhorse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3377 E Wildhorse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3377 E Wildhorse Drive offers parking.
Does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3377 E Wildhorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive have a pool?
No, 3377 E Wildhorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 3377 E Wildhorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3377 E Wildhorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3377 E Wildhorse Drive has units with dishwashers.
