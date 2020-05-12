3377 E Wildhorse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Premium Corner Lot, This is 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a den in an Open & Spacious Floor Plan. Vaulted ceilings in the living Room & Kitchen. Upgraded KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter tops W/island Breakfast Bar, Custom Travertine Back-splash W/glass Insets; Walk-in Pantry. Spacious Breakfast Room Adjoins Living Room. Tile In All Areas (Except Bedrooms) which have brand new carpet. Master Suite W/vaulted Ceiling Features Granite Counter, Dual Travertine Sinks W/Bronze Faucets, Travertine Backsplash & Tub Surround W/medallion & Glass Border; Separate Shower; Walk-in Closet. Hall Bath Has Custom Granite Counter W/travertine Sink & Surround W/glass Border. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Brand new carpet. Close To The San Tan Village with restaurants and plenty of Shopping