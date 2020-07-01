All apartments in Gilbert
3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue

3150 East San Angelo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3150 East San Angelo Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for RENT on January 1st. Located in the BEAUTIFUL Tone Ranch Estates. Oversized corner lot. RV gate. Beautiful split floorplan. 4 bedroom plus open den. Private backyard with a sparking pebble tech pool. All stainless steel appliances with kitchen island. Custom cabinets in laundry with sink. Master bedroom closet has custom cabinets. Great Gilbert location near lots of anchor shops and freeway.Pets OK- small to medium sizePool, HOA, Landscape Front/Backyard, Pest Control included. Do NOT miss out on this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue have any available units?
3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue have?
Some of 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue offers parking.
Does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue has a pool.
Does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

