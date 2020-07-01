3150 E SAN ANGELO Avenue

Amenities

Available for RENT on January 1st. Located in the BEAUTIFUL Tone Ranch Estates. Oversized corner lot. RV gate. Beautiful split floorplan. 4 bedroom plus open den. Private backyard with a sparking pebble tech pool. All stainless steel appliances with kitchen island. Custom cabinets in laundry with sink. Master bedroom closet has custom cabinets. Great Gilbert location near lots of anchor shops and freeway.Pets OK- small to medium sizePool, HOA, Landscape Front/Backyard, Pest Control included. Do NOT miss out on this beautiful home.