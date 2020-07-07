All apartments in Gilbert
3037 S Sunnyvale Ave

3037 South Sunnyvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3037 South Sunnyvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in Pecos Park - This home has everything you are looking for...3400 square feet, natural lighting throughout, vaulted ceilings, large rooms. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a loft/game room has stainless steel appliances, 3 car garage and a huge family and living room. One bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom next to it. The other 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office and loft are upstairs. House also comes wired for security.

Call Western Vistas today to schedule your viewing (623) 877-9400.

(RLNE2279372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave have any available units?
3037 S Sunnyvale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3037 S Sunnyvale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave offers parking.
Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave have a pool?
No, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 S Sunnyvale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

