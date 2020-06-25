All apartments in Gilbert
3033 E Tonto Dr
3033 E Tonto Dr

3033 East Tonto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 East Tonto Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom in Gilbert! - 4 bedroom single family home in Gilbert! Fresh paint! Upgraded kitchen with tons of counter space overlooking cozy eat in kitchen. Good sized backyard to enjoy the nice weather! Located near several golf courses and entertainment!
Security Deposit $1300.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00. Pets subject to owner approval. (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)

Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1300.00 security deposit & $250.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE4760158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Tonto Dr have any available units?
3033 E Tonto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3033 E Tonto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Tonto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Tonto Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 E Tonto Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3033 E Tonto Dr offer parking?
No, 3033 E Tonto Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3033 E Tonto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 E Tonto Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Tonto Dr have a pool?
No, 3033 E Tonto Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Tonto Dr have accessible units?
No, 3033 E Tonto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E Tonto Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 E Tonto Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 E Tonto Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 E Tonto Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
