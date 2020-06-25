3033 E Tonto Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom in Gilbert! - 4 bedroom single family home in Gilbert! Fresh paint! Upgraded kitchen with tons of counter space overlooking cozy eat in kitchen. Good sized backyard to enjoy the nice weather! Located near several golf courses and entertainment!

Security Deposit $1300.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00. Pets subject to owner approval. (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)



Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1300.00 security deposit & $250.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



(RLNE4760158)