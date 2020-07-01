2879 E TYSON Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly sought after LOCATION!!!!!!!!!!! Charming and well loved home. Pride of ownership show in this well maintained home on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Large great room with wood floors and crown molding. Open Kitchen. Split floorplan. All appliances included. Master bedroom furniture can stay if needed. Custom paint. Ceiling fans throughout, two inch wood blinds, bay window in dining area, breakfast bar and glass tile backsplash in kitchen. Fully landscaped with huge private grass backyard. Extended covered back patio with mature shade trees and citrus trees. Come stay awhile and enjoy this beautiful home. Rent includes front and backyard landscaping. Small dog under 30 pounds ok.