Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:20 AM

2794 S ALPINE Drive

2794 South Alpine Drive · (480) 662-4081
Location

2794 South Alpine Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2051 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GREAT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage -Located Near Val Vista and Pecos - Just minutes to San Tan Mall shopping, restaurants & freeway access. On the first floor you'll find a great space to entertain friends along with spacious laundry room, huge storage closet and 2 car garage. This downstairs space is also ideal for a home office or additional living area. Upstairs you'll find a light and bright kitchen with granite, huge walk in pantry & stainless steal appliances. On the upper level you'll find all bedrooms with two full bathrooms. This community offers great amenities with pool, spa, parks & basketball court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

