2794 S ALPINE Drive

GREAT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage -Located Near Val Vista and Pecos - Just minutes to San Tan Mall shopping, restaurants & freeway access. On the first floor you'll find a great space to entertain friends along with spacious laundry room, huge storage closet and 2 car garage. This downstairs space is also ideal for a home office or additional living area. Upstairs you'll find a light and bright kitchen with granite, huge walk in pantry & stainless steal appliances. On the upper level you'll find all bedrooms with two full bathrooms. This community offers great amenities with pool, spa, parks & basketball court!