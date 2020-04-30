All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

2729 S Sulley Drive

2729 South Sulley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2729 South Sulley Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Tile flooring downstairs and in all bathrooms. Kitchen includes: stainless steel refrigerator and microwave as well as dishwasher. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer included. All bedrooms are upstairs, carpeted & include ceiling fans. Resort-style gated community ''The Lakes at Annecy'' include: 3 Small lakes with piers, shaded armadas, BBQs, walkways, parks/playgrounds, basketball court, club/gate house, 3-community pools with heated Jacuzzi's & private pool houses! Half a mile from all the restaurants and shopping at San Tan Village mall. Near the 202 and everything you might need. Vacant and move-in ready! Pets and smoking not allowed. The $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit is included as part of the security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 S Sulley Drive have any available units?
2729 S Sulley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 S Sulley Drive have?
Some of 2729 S Sulley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 S Sulley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2729 S Sulley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 S Sulley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 S Sulley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2729 S Sulley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2729 S Sulley Drive does offer parking.
Does 2729 S Sulley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 S Sulley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 S Sulley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2729 S Sulley Drive has a pool.
Does 2729 S Sulley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2729 S Sulley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 S Sulley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 S Sulley Drive has units with dishwashers.
