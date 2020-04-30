2729 S Sulley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Tile flooring downstairs and in all bathrooms. Kitchen includes: stainless steel refrigerator and microwave as well as dishwasher. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer included. All bedrooms are upstairs, carpeted & include ceiling fans. Resort-style gated community ''The Lakes at Annecy'' include: 3 Small lakes with piers, shaded armadas, BBQs, walkways, parks/playgrounds, basketball court, club/gate house, 3-community pools with heated Jacuzzi's & private pool houses! Half a mile from all the restaurants and shopping at San Tan Village mall. Near the 202 and everything you might need. Vacant and move-in ready! Pets and smoking not allowed. The $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit is included as part of the security deposit