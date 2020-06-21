All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2670 S VOYAGER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2670 S VOYAGER Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:37 AM

2670 S VOYAGER Drive

2670 South Voyager Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2670 South Voyager Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION! WATERFRONT! GATED! Perfect for the low maintenance on the go lifestyle- no yard. Super clean Townhouse conveniently located near freeway, bus stops, hospital, San Tan Village Mall, ASU East and Discovery park. Spoil yourself with the endless shopping, dining and entertainment within walking distance. Amenities include 2 pools w/spas, parks, basketball court and 5 lakes. Property includes all appliances, mini fridge, built-in wardrobe, ceiling fans, H2O softener & 2 car garage w/cabinets and epoxy floor! Kitchen is on the 2nd floor. 1 Bedroom and Den with no doors!! Beautiful panoramic lake views from the great room. Relax on the private front patio and watch the wildlife all around you. Please come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive have any available units?
2670 S VOYAGER Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive have?
Some of 2670 S VOYAGER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 S VOYAGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2670 S VOYAGER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 S VOYAGER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2670 S VOYAGER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2670 S VOYAGER Drive does offer parking.
Does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 S VOYAGER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2670 S VOYAGER Drive has a pool.
Does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2670 S VOYAGER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 S VOYAGER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 S VOYAGER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2670 S VOYAGER Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity