2670 S VOYAGER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

LOCATION! WATERFRONT! GATED! Perfect for the low maintenance on the go lifestyle- no yard. Super clean Townhouse conveniently located near freeway, bus stops, hospital, San Tan Village Mall, ASU East and Discovery park. Spoil yourself with the endless shopping, dining and entertainment within walking distance. Amenities include 2 pools w/spas, parks, basketball court and 5 lakes. Property includes all appliances, mini fridge, built-in wardrobe, ceiling fans, H2O softener & 2 car garage w/cabinets and epoxy floor! Kitchen is on the 2nd floor. 1 Bedroom and Den with no doors!! Beautiful panoramic lake views from the great room. Relax on the private front patio and watch the wildlife all around you. Please come see for yourself!