All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2669 E Bart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2669 E Bart St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:44 PM

2669 E Bart St

2669 East Bart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2669 East Bart Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pet friendly
This move in ready home has all the amenities and upgrades you desire. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinetry plus custom backsplash. The oversized great room opens up to the easy maintenance backyard with covered patio complete with roller shades to beat the heat. There is one office/den downstairs which could easily be a 4th bedroom with full closet and full-size bath adjacent to room. Upstairs features the other 3 bedrooms. Master bath contains dual sink vanity, separate garden tub, large walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. This is an ideal location situated across from the award-winning Cosmo Dog Park and minutes from San Tan Village, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access. Welcome Home! App fee $55/adult. Rent $1500 + tax for 2-3 year lease, $1550 + tax for 1 year lease. Security deposit = to 1 months rent. Pets on approval basis with an additional $150 refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 E Bart St have any available units?
2669 E Bart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 E Bart St have?
Some of 2669 E Bart St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 E Bart St currently offering any rent specials?
2669 E Bart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 E Bart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2669 E Bart St is pet friendly.
Does 2669 E Bart St offer parking?
No, 2669 E Bart St does not offer parking.
Does 2669 E Bart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 E Bart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 E Bart St have a pool?
No, 2669 E Bart St does not have a pool.
Does 2669 E Bart St have accessible units?
No, 2669 E Bart St does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 E Bart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 E Bart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College