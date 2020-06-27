2669 E Bart St

Amenities

This move in ready home has all the amenities and upgrades you desire. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinetry plus custom backsplash. The oversized great room opens up to the easy maintenance backyard with covered patio complete with roller shades to beat the heat. There is one office/den downstairs which could easily be a 4th bedroom with full closet and full-size bath adjacent to room. Upstairs features the other 3 bedrooms. Master bath contains dual sink vanity, separate garden tub, large walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. This is an ideal location situated across from the award-winning Cosmo Dog Park and minutes from San Tan Village, restaurants, shopping, and freeway access. Welcome Home! App fee $55/adult. Rent $1500 + tax for 2-3 year lease, $1550 + tax for 1 year lease. Security deposit = to 1 months rent. Pets on approval basis with an additional $150 refundable deposit.