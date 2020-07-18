2607 E MELROSE Street

Amenities
WOW! IMPRESSIVE 4BD/2.5BA SINGLE LEVEL in a quiet Gilbert neighborhood! NO HOA! 4-CAR GARAGE! RV & TRAILER PARKING! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! High ceilings & plenty of lg windows make this home OPEN & BRIGHT! Kitchen includes appliances, island w/breakfast bar, pantry & tons of storage. Fireplace w/stone surround & bench seating in LR. Master suite w/dual sinks, HUGE walk-in closet w/built-ins & separate exit to backyard. Guest bdrms w/walk-in closets. Laundry w/sink & extra storage. SPACIOUS LUSH backyard w/mature trees & extended covered patio. Rent includes some yard maintenance & irrigation. NO PETS. Minutes from San Tan Village, Loop 202, restaurants & more!