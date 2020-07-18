All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2607 E MELROSE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2607 E MELROSE Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

2607 E MELROSE Street

2607 East Melrose Street · (480) 776-5288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2607 East Melrose Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! IMPRESSIVE 4BD/2.5BA SINGLE LEVEL in a quiet Gilbert neighborhood! NO HOA! 4-CAR GARAGE! RV & TRAILER PARKING! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! High ceilings & plenty of lg windows make this home OPEN & BRIGHT! Kitchen includes appliances, island w/breakfast bar, pantry & tons of storage. Fireplace w/stone surround & bench seating in LR. Master suite w/dual sinks, HUGE walk-in closet w/built-ins & separate exit to backyard. Guest bdrms w/walk-in closets. Laundry w/sink & extra storage. SPACIOUS LUSH backyard w/mature trees & extended covered patio. Rent includes some yard maintenance & irrigation. NO PETS. Minutes from San Tan Village, Loop 202, restaurants & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 E MELROSE Street have any available units?
2607 E MELROSE Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 E MELROSE Street have?
Some of 2607 E MELROSE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 E MELROSE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2607 E MELROSE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 E MELROSE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2607 E MELROSE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2607 E MELROSE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2607 E MELROSE Street offers parking.
Does 2607 E MELROSE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 E MELROSE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 E MELROSE Street have a pool?
No, 2607 E MELROSE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2607 E MELROSE Street have accessible units?
No, 2607 E MELROSE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 E MELROSE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 E MELROSE Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2607 E MELROSE Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity