2417 E Augusta Ave

Amenities
Be the first to live in the gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Single story with an open and airy floorplan. Upgraded kitchen features sleek dark cabinetry, white countertops, black appliances, pantry and island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room for easy entertaining. Master suite with walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks and an oversized walk-in shower. Tons of tile. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Cornet lot. N/S exposure. Owner will purchase a fridge, washer and dryer and have installed for your move in! This beautiful community offers miles of walking/biking paths, community pool, lake, shaded ramadas and sport courts. Close to great schools, shopping, dining and the 202.
Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1958084619
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.