Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:33 PM

2417 E Augusta Ave

2417 E Augusta Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2417 E Augusta Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in the gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Single story with an open and airy floorplan. Upgraded kitchen features sleek dark cabinetry, white countertops, black appliances, pantry and island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room for easy entertaining. Master suite with walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks and an oversized walk-in shower. Tons of tile. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Cornet lot. N/S exposure. Owner will purchase a fridge, washer and dryer and have installed for your move in! This beautiful community offers miles of walking/biking paths, community pool, lake, shaded ramadas and sport courts. Close to great schools, shopping, dining and the 202.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1958084619

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 E Augusta Ave have any available units?
2417 E Augusta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 E Augusta Ave have?
Some of 2417 E Augusta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 E Augusta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2417 E Augusta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 E Augusta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 E Augusta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2417 E Augusta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2417 E Augusta Ave offers parking.
Does 2417 E Augusta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 E Augusta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 E Augusta Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2417 E Augusta Ave has a pool.
Does 2417 E Augusta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2417 E Augusta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 E Augusta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 E Augusta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
