2417 E Augusta Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in the gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Single story with an open and airy floorplan. Upgraded kitchen features sleek dark cabinetry, white countertops, black appliances, pantry and island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room for easy entertaining. Master suite with walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks and an oversized walk-in shower. Tons of tile. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Cornet lot. N/S exposure. Owner will purchase a fridge, washer and dryer and have installed for your move in! This beautiful community offers miles of walking/biking paths, community pool, lake, shaded ramadas and sport courts. Close to great schools, shopping, dining and the 202.



Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1958084619



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.