240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198

240 W Juniper Ave · No Longer Available
Location

240 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 2 bed / 2.5 bath in Gilbert! Be the first to occupy this home! Amazing condo within walking distance to downtown Gilbert! Home features high ceilings, neutral two-tone paint, and open concept. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, island, and plenty of storage. Both bedrooms located on the top floor with their own private bathroom! Washer/Dryer included and located on top floor. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the unit. You do not want to miss out on this home! Inquire now!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 have any available units?
240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 have?
Some of 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 currently offering any rent specials?
240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 is pet friendly.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 offer parking?
Yes, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 offers parking.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 have a pool?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 does not have a pool.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 have accessible units?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198 does not have units with dishwashers.

