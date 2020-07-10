240 West Juniper Avenue Unit: 1198

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New 2 bed / 2.5 bath in Gilbert! Be the first to occupy this home! Amazing condo within walking distance to downtown Gilbert! Home features high ceilings, neutral two-tone paint, and open concept. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, island, and plenty of storage. Both bedrooms located on the top floor with their own private bathroom! Washer/Dryer included and located on top floor. Attached 2 car garage with direct access into the unit. You do not want to miss out on this home! Inquire now!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.