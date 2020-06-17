All apartments in Gilbert
221 E Vaughn Ave

221 East Vaughn Avenue · (480) 336-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 East Vaughn Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9fbf8fc064 ---- From the beautiful lakefront views, the wood fireplace in the living room, the spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and tons of storage- this home is a must see! Home is located on the lakefront with a private dock and large covered patio. The master bedroom en suite features a dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk in closet. There is something for everyone at Stonebridge Lakes, two beautiful community pool, playgrounds, etc- it\'s just a great place to call home Landlord is open to pets. Come take a look before this one rents out! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 non refundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 E Vaughn Ave have any available units?
221 E Vaughn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 E Vaughn Ave have?
Some of 221 E Vaughn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 E Vaughn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
221 E Vaughn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 E Vaughn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 E Vaughn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 221 E Vaughn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 221 E Vaughn Ave does offer parking.
Does 221 E Vaughn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 E Vaughn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 E Vaughn Ave have a pool?
Yes, 221 E Vaughn Ave has a pool.
Does 221 E Vaughn Ave have accessible units?
No, 221 E Vaughn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 221 E Vaughn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 E Vaughn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
