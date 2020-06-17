221 E Vaughn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9fbf8fc064 ---- From the beautiful lakefront views, the wood fireplace in the living room, the spacious kitchen with beautiful cabinets and tons of storage- this home is a must see! Home is located on the lakefront with a private dock and large covered patio. The master bedroom en suite features a dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk in closet. There is something for everyone at Stonebridge Lakes, two beautiful community pool, playgrounds, etc- it\'s just a great place to call home Landlord is open to pets. Come take a look before this one rents out! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.5% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 non refundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent 2 Car Garage Pets Allowed