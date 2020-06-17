1941 Pierpont

Amenities
Fully Furnished, Beautiful and Clean Corporate Style Condo. Includes Everything!
Outdoor Pool
Fitness Room
Billiards Room
Cable with HBO, High Speed Wi-Fi and all Utilities Included
Queen Size Bed with Sheets and Towels, Washer / Dryer in unit
Fully Stocked Kitchen
Assigned off street, carport parking space
Next Door to Banner Gateway Hospital and less than 5 miles to Banner Heart
Perfect for travel nurse, doctor or any person looking for a 30 day plus stay
Pictures are exactly how the condo looks.
Great private owner/ Landlord.
500refundable damage deposit, 120one time cleaning fee
30 day minimum stay required
* Easy electronic rent payments and lease signing
please see our site for video
Furnished homes to go. com
This is condo 7