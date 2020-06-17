All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1941 Pierpont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1941 Pierpont
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1941 Pierpont

1941 S Pierpont · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1941 S Pierpont, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
carport
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
Fully Furnished, Beautiful and Clean Corporate Style Condo. Includes Everything!
Outdoor Pool
Fitness Room
Billiards Room
Cable with HBO, High Speed Wi-Fi and all Utilities Included
Queen Size Bed with Sheets and Towels, Washer / Dryer in unit
Fully Stocked Kitchen
Assigned off street, carport parking space
Next Door to Banner Gateway Hospital and less than 5 miles to Banner Heart
Perfect for travel nurse, doctor or any person looking for a 30 day plus stay
Pictures are exactly how the condo looks.
Great private owner/ Landlord.
500refundable damage deposit, 120one time cleaning fee
30 day minimum stay required
* Easy electronic rent payments and lease signing

please see our site for video
Furnished homes to go. com
This is condo 7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Pierpont have any available units?
1941 Pierpont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 Pierpont have?
Some of 1941 Pierpont's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Pierpont currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Pierpont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Pierpont pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Pierpont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1941 Pierpont offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Pierpont offers parking.
Does 1941 Pierpont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 Pierpont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Pierpont have a pool?
Yes, 1941 Pierpont has a pool.
Does 1941 Pierpont have accessible units?
No, 1941 Pierpont does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Pierpont have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Pierpont does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College