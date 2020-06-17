1941 Pierpont

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included carport gym pool pool table

Fully Furnished, Beautiful and Clean Corporate Style Condo. Includes Everything!

Outdoor Pool

Fitness Room

Billiards Room

Cable with HBO, High Speed Wi-Fi and all Utilities Included

Queen Size Bed with Sheets and Towels, Washer / Dryer in unit

Fully Stocked Kitchen

Assigned off street, carport parking space

Next Door to Banner Gateway Hospital and less than 5 miles to Banner Heart

Perfect for travel nurse, doctor or any person looking for a 30 day plus stay

Pictures are exactly how the condo looks.

Great private owner/ Landlord.

500refundable damage deposit, 120one time cleaning fee

30 day minimum stay required

* Easy electronic rent payments and lease signing



please see our site for video

Furnished homes to go. com

This is condo 7