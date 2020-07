Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed

Gilbert House in Gated Community!!! Close to SanTan Village Mall! This house has everything you need. Kitchen with white appliances and big dining area open to Living room. A bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. Second floor you will find master bedroom with master bathroom with a 3rd bedroom and loft and a 3 bathroom and laundry with washer and dryer included. No cats allowed. Owner will accept one small dog under 20 lbs.

Contact us to schedule a showing.