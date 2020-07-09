All apartments in Gilbert
1544 S OWL Drive

1544 South Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1544 South Owl Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is nestled in the community of the Gardens. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Neutral paint throughout. Faux wood flooring downstairs and neutral carpet upstairs. HOA maintains front landscape & common areas.*ceiling fans in guest rooms as-isProperty Available 6/15/20Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $995/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 S OWL Drive have any available units?
1544 S OWL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 S OWL Drive have?
Some of 1544 S OWL Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 S OWL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1544 S OWL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 S OWL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 S OWL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1544 S OWL Drive offer parking?
No, 1544 S OWL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1544 S OWL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 S OWL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 S OWL Drive have a pool?
No, 1544 S OWL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1544 S OWL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1544 S OWL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 S OWL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 S OWL Drive has units with dishwashers.

