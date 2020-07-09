1544 S OWL Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is nestled in the community of the Gardens. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Neutral paint throughout. Faux wood flooring downstairs and neutral carpet upstairs. HOA maintains front landscape & common areas.*ceiling fans in guest rooms as-isProperty Available 6/15/20Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $995/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin