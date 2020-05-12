All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1391 South Boulder
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1391 South Boulder

1391 South Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1391 South Boulder Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is locate in Gilbert at Warner and Val Vista in Western Skies. With 1468 s.f. of living space this home offers a living room, family room, spacious kitchen with island and large walk in pantry. There is a dining room and half bath on the main floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. Other features include ceiling fans, neutral colors, newer carpet and low maintenance back yard. HOA maintains the front common area. Hurry this one will go fast. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. $1349 per month + 5% tax/admin $1349 Refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable fee Pets Upon Approval Only $300 non-refundable deposit + $25 per month per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 South Boulder have any available units?
1391 South Boulder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1391 South Boulder have?
Some of 1391 South Boulder's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 South Boulder currently offering any rent specials?
1391 South Boulder isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 South Boulder pet-friendly?
Yes, 1391 South Boulder is pet friendly.
Does 1391 South Boulder offer parking?
No, 1391 South Boulder does not offer parking.
Does 1391 South Boulder have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1391 South Boulder offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 South Boulder have a pool?
No, 1391 South Boulder does not have a pool.
Does 1391 South Boulder have accessible units?
No, 1391 South Boulder does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 South Boulder have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 South Boulder has units with dishwashers.
