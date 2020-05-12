1391 South Boulder

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is locate in Gilbert at Warner and Val Vista in Western Skies. With 1468 s.f. of living space this home offers a living room, family room, spacious kitchen with island and large walk in pantry. There is a dining room and half bath on the main floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. Other features include ceiling fans, neutral colors, newer carpet and low maintenance back yard. HOA maintains the front common area. Hurry this one will go fast. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. $1349 per month + 5% tax/admin $1349 Refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable fee Pets Upon Approval Only $300 non-refundable deposit + $25 per month per pet