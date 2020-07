Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Stunning 3 bedroom single story home in quiet cut-de-sac in the heart of Gilbert. Large master suite boasts bathroom and double sinks, separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Additional features include ceiling fans in all bedrooms, walk in closets in 2nd and 3rd bedroom, large grassy area, storage sheds, 3 car garage with built in cabinets and much more!