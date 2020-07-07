134 S DIAMOND KEY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Waterfront property at the Islands. Fresh paint, new carpet and lots of updating inside. 15 new fans throughout for energy efficiency. Balcony off sitting room from Master Bedroom to enjoy the views. All built in appliances including sub-zero refrigerater.. Island in the kitchen for gormet cook. 25 ft ceilings and massive staircase off living room, formal dining and breakfast room overlooking the water. Basement with kitchen, bedroom and work-out area,. gym equipment included. Murphy bed and 1 bedroom in basement for expansion.Pool and spa are under renovation.