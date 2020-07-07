All apartments in Gilbert
134 S DIAMOND KEY Court
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

134 S DIAMOND KEY Court

134 South Diamond Key Court · No Longer Available
Location

134 South Diamond Key Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Waterfront property at the Islands. Fresh paint, new carpet and lots of updating inside. 15 new fans throughout for energy efficiency. Balcony off sitting room from Master Bedroom to enjoy the views. All built in appliances including sub-zero refrigerater.. Island in the kitchen for gormet cook. 25 ft ceilings and massive staircase off living room, formal dining and breakfast room overlooking the water. Basement with kitchen, bedroom and work-out area,. gym equipment included. Murphy bed and 1 bedroom in basement for expansion.Pool and spa are under renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court have any available units?
134 S DIAMOND KEY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court have?
Some of 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court currently offering any rent specials?
134 S DIAMOND KEY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court pet-friendly?
No, 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court offer parking?
No, 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court does not offer parking.
Does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court have a pool?
Yes, 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court has a pool.
Does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court have accessible units?
No, 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 S DIAMOND KEY Court has units with dishwashers.

