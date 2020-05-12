Amenities

1284 S LARKSPUR ST - 6BR 3BA Warner/Gilbert --- MOVE IN READY HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND MORE! TONS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTERS, PANTRY, COVERED PATIO - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Check-out my 3-D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TB3Nre4ixka



Conveniently close to all shopping! Located Near Gilbert and Ray! Open entry floor-plan with high ceiling. Granite Counter Tops & Under-mount Sink. Kitchen island, pantry, & built-in microwave too! Functional down-stair bedroom with shower convenient for elderly or guest. All bedrooms are spacious. Master-bed features with walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, double-sinks, and private toilet. Extended covered patio. Ceiling fans thru-out. It's a great large open spacious functional floor plan home!



Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text 480-798-3198. To view all of my available properties please visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



