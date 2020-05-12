All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1284 S Larkspur St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1284 S Larkspur St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

1284 S Larkspur St

1284 South Larkspur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1284 South Larkspur Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1284 S LARKSPUR ST - 6BR 3BA Warner/Gilbert --- MOVE IN READY HOME CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND MORE! TONS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTERS, PANTRY, COVERED PATIO - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Check-out my 3-D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TB3Nre4ixka

Conveniently close to all shopping! Located Near Gilbert and Ray! Open entry floor-plan with high ceiling. Granite Counter Tops & Under-mount Sink. Kitchen island, pantry, & built-in microwave too! Functional down-stair bedroom with shower convenient for elderly or guest. All bedrooms are spacious. Master-bed features with walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, double-sinks, and private toilet. Extended covered patio. Ceiling fans thru-out. It's a great large open spacious functional floor plan home!

Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text 480-798-3198. To view all of my available properties please visit www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 S Larkspur St have any available units?
1284 S Larkspur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1284 S Larkspur St have?
Some of 1284 S Larkspur St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 S Larkspur St currently offering any rent specials?
1284 S Larkspur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 S Larkspur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1284 S Larkspur St is pet friendly.
Does 1284 S Larkspur St offer parking?
No, 1284 S Larkspur St does not offer parking.
Does 1284 S Larkspur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1284 S Larkspur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 S Larkspur St have a pool?
No, 1284 S Larkspur St does not have a pool.
Does 1284 S Larkspur St have accessible units?
No, 1284 S Larkspur St does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 S Larkspur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 S Larkspur St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College