Gilbert, AZ
1154 South Boulder Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:15 PM

1154 South Boulder Street

1154 South Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1154 South Boulder Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Golf Course View - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & 1262 square feet located near Val Vista & Warner within the Western Skies Estates Subdivision. This two story home features a 2 car garage, spacious floor plan, fenced in back yard, updated bathrooms & much more.

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

There is a $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

CC&R --- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1I1bHJOA00HOlV5t7IqIFp_HgKNu63DAD

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 South Boulder Street have any available units?
1154 South Boulder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1154 South Boulder Street currently offering any rent specials?
1154 South Boulder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 South Boulder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1154 South Boulder Street is pet friendly.
Does 1154 South Boulder Street offer parking?
Yes, 1154 South Boulder Street offers parking.
Does 1154 South Boulder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 South Boulder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 South Boulder Street have a pool?
No, 1154 South Boulder Street does not have a pool.
Does 1154 South Boulder Street have accessible units?
No, 1154 South Boulder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 South Boulder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 South Boulder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 South Boulder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 South Boulder Street does not have units with air conditioning.

