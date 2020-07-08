1154 South Boulder Street

Amenities

Golf Course View - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & 1262 square feet located near Val Vista & Warner within the Western Skies Estates Subdivision. This two story home features a 2 car garage, spacious floor plan, fenced in back yard, updated bathrooms & much more.



There is a $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



CC&R --- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1I1bHJOA00HOlV5t7IqIFp_HgKNu63DAD



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

