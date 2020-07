Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Spacious Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single level home in Greenfield Lakes community. Open floor plan - kitchen with Island open to Family room. New SS refrigerator and SS dishwasher. Also Newly tiled living and family room and bedrooms !! Easy to maintain front and back yard. Nice community with playgrounds, citrus trees and community lakes & golf courses near by. Easy access to I-60 and San Tan shopping and restaurants