113 W Tumbleweed Ct Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Super cute 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Gilbert! 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to schools, shopping, parks and more! This home features an eat in kitchen with oak appliances, range and dishwasher. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Large master bedroom features walk in closet and private master bathroom with double sinks. Large backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



