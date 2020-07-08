All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 113 W Tumbleweed Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
113 W Tumbleweed Ct
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

113 W Tumbleweed Ct

113 West Tumbleweed Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

113 West Tumbleweed Circle, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
113 W Tumbleweed Ct Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Super cute 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Gilbert! 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to schools, shopping, parks and more! This home features an eat in kitchen with oak appliances, range and dishwasher. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Large master bedroom features walk in closet and private master bathroom with double sinks. Large backyard with covered patio. Two car garage. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5423565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct have any available units?
113 W Tumbleweed Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct have?
Some of 113 W Tumbleweed Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 W Tumbleweed Ct currently offering any rent specials?
113 W Tumbleweed Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 W Tumbleweed Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 W Tumbleweed Ct is pet friendly.
Does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct offer parking?
Yes, 113 W Tumbleweed Ct offers parking.
Does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 W Tumbleweed Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct have a pool?
No, 113 W Tumbleweed Ct does not have a pool.
Does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct have accessible units?
No, 113 W Tumbleweed Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 113 W Tumbleweed Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 W Tumbleweed Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College