Gilbert, AZ
1129 East Sourwood Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:36 PM

1129 East Sourwood Drive

1129 East Sourwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1129 East Sourwood Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Felty Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect 5 Bedroom 3 bath home in Chandler's Felty Farms! Over 3200 square feet. Nicely upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast nook, kitchen island with breakfast bar, huge pantry. Spacious Family room. Formal dining with soaring ceiling. 1 full bedroom downstairs, plus a bonus room ideal for a home office. Master bedroom with sitting room, walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks and separate tube and shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Large laundry room. Upgraded fixtures throughout. Designer paint. Blinds/shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Covered patio with private, fenced pebble tech pool with water features! Two car garage. N/S exposure. ** POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED ** Located just minutes from the the Loop 202, great schools, restaurants and shopping! Currently tenant occupied through February. Available for an early March move in!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 East Sourwood Drive have any available units?
1129 East Sourwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 East Sourwood Drive have?
Some of 1129 East Sourwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 East Sourwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 East Sourwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 East Sourwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 East Sourwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1129 East Sourwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 East Sourwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1129 East Sourwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 East Sourwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 East Sourwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1129 East Sourwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1129 East Sourwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 East Sourwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 East Sourwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 East Sourwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
