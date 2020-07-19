1129 East Sourwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect 5 Bedroom 3 bath home in Chandler's Felty Farms! Over 3200 square feet. Nicely upgraded kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast nook, kitchen island with breakfast bar, huge pantry. Spacious Family room. Formal dining with soaring ceiling. 1 full bedroom downstairs, plus a bonus room ideal for a home office. Master bedroom with sitting room, walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks and separate tube and shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Large laundry room. Upgraded fixtures throughout. Designer paint. Blinds/shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Covered patio with private, fenced pebble tech pool with water features! Two car garage. N/S exposure. ** POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED ** Located just minutes from the the Loop 202, great schools, restaurants and shopping! Currently tenant occupied through February. Available for an early March move in!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.