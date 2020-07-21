All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

1128 N Sunnyvale Avenue

1128 North Sunnyvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1128 North Sunnyvale Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Schedule Showing: https://showmojo.com/scottrentals/gallery Great location, single family corner lot home with pool! Open, light & bright living space w/separate living/dining room, large kitchen with center island and lots of cabinets, adjoining a spacious dining area and the large great room, large rear covered patio with pool! Main floor has a bedroom, full bath and laundry room with front loading washer & dryer. Upstairs is a very large master suite w/ walk in closet, dual vanity, separate shower & soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. Owner will accept 1 small dog w/approval & 500.00 non-refundable pet fee + pet rent. SORRY NO CATS. Rent is $1795.00 +4% tpt fee. Deposit is $1795.00; one-time admin fee of $150.00. $55.00 application fee/per applicant. Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores, owner looking for long term lease. Owner provides lawn and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

