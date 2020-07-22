All apartments in Gilbert
1094 S Cottonwood Ct
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:00 AM

1094 S Cottonwood Ct

1094 South Cottonwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1094 South Cottonwood Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single story home in the heart of Gilbert. Come take a look at this home located in Settler's Point Community. This home features an open family room with built in media niche. Eat in kitchen, tons of gorgeous maple cabinets, pantry and appliances included. Beautiful tile all throughout the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms, two tone paint throughout as well. Light fixtures and fans in all rooms. Master bath has duel vanity, separate tub and shower. Nice size cul-de-sac lot, backyard has grassy area and beautiful palm trees,covered patio, 2 car garage.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct have any available units?
1094 S Cottonwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct have?
Some of 1094 S Cottonwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 S Cottonwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1094 S Cottonwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 S Cottonwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1094 S Cottonwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1094 S Cottonwood Ct offers parking.
Does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 S Cottonwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct have a pool?
No, 1094 S Cottonwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1094 S Cottonwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 S Cottonwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1094 S Cottonwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
