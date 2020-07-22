1094 S Cottonwood Ct

Amenities

Great single story home in the heart of Gilbert. Come take a look at this home located in Settler's Point Community. This home features an open family room with built in media niche. Eat in kitchen, tons of gorgeous maple cabinets, pantry and appliances included. Beautiful tile all throughout the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms, two tone paint throughout as well. Light fixtures and fans in all rooms. Master bath has duel vanity, separate tub and shower. Nice size cul-de-sac lot, backyard has grassy area and beautiful palm trees,covered patio, 2 car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.