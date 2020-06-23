1041 West Newport Beach Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious single-story home in Windhaven at the Islands. This home features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, soaring vaulted ceilings, & granite counters. Family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Formal living & dining room. Beautiful master bath with huge designer walk-in tiled shower. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Close to great schools, restaurants, and shopping.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.