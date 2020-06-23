All apartments in Gilbert
1041 West Newport Beach Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 3:59 PM

1041 West Newport Beach Drive

1041 West Newport Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1041 West Newport Beach Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious single-story home in Windhaven at the Islands. This home features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, soaring vaulted ceilings, & granite counters. Family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Formal living & dining room. Beautiful master bath with huge designer walk-in tiled shower. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Close to great schools, restaurants, and shopping.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive have any available units?
1041 West Newport Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive have?
Some of 1041 West Newport Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 West Newport Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1041 West Newport Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 West Newport Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1041 West Newport Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1041 West Newport Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 West Newport Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 1041 West Newport Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1041 West Newport Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 West Newport Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 West Newport Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
