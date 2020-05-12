1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool garage

Beautiful spacious 4bed/3bath home with downstairs office/study/den. North-South facing on a huge 10,000+ square feet corner lot. Gorgeous security entry door, mature landscaping, and across the street from a large grass area and children playground. Home includes video monitoring system, custom matching cabinetry, surround speaker system, and built-in Murphy Bed in downstairs office/den. Epoxy garage floors with garage cabinets. Step outside to a backyard oasis with extended patio (another extended patio deck on the 2nd floor overlooking the backyard), custom pool, and high powered cooking wok. Owner agent.