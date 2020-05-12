All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue

1037 West Sierra Madre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1037 West Sierra Madre Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful spacious 4bed/3bath home with downstairs office/study/den. North-South facing on a huge 10,000+ square feet corner lot. Gorgeous security entry door, mature landscaping, and across the street from a large grass area and children playground. Home includes video monitoring system, custom matching cabinetry, surround speaker system, and built-in Murphy Bed in downstairs office/den. Epoxy garage floors with garage cabinets. Step outside to a backyard oasis with extended patio (another extended patio deck on the 2nd floor overlooking the backyard), custom pool, and high powered cooking wok. Owner agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue have any available units?
1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue have?
Some of 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 W SIERRA MADRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College