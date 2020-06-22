1017 West Windhaven Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Summer Meadows. Two story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,324 sq ft home features great room with vaulted ceiling, large corner lot, large family room and kitchen area, master bedroom walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower, back patio and nice grass yard and landscaped with may plants. Includes a garden area. Ceramic tile floors in living area. Carpeted master bedroom 3 upstairs bedrooms, one bedroom with wood floor downstairs. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Includes Refridgerator in the kitchen, dishwasher. Laundry hookups only.



For more info, call/text Charlie 602-321-4445



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. Payment of the security deposit is required within 48 hours of approval of the application. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Call for pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

