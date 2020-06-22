All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019

1017 West Windhaven Avenue

1017 West Windhaven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1017 West Windhaven Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Summer Meadows. Two story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,324 sq ft home features great room with vaulted ceiling, large corner lot, large family room and kitchen area, master bedroom walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower, back patio and nice grass yard and landscaped with may plants. Includes a garden area. Ceramic tile floors in living area. Carpeted master bedroom 3 upstairs bedrooms, one bedroom with wood floor downstairs. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Includes Refridgerator in the kitchen, dishwasher. Laundry hookups only.

For more info, call/text Charlie 602-321-4445

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. Payment of the security deposit is required within 48 hours of approval of the application. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Call for pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue have any available units?
1017 West Windhaven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue have?
Some of 1017 West Windhaven Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 West Windhaven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1017 West Windhaven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 West Windhaven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 West Windhaven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue offer parking?
No, 1017 West Windhaven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 West Windhaven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue have a pool?
No, 1017 West Windhaven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1017 West Windhaven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 West Windhaven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 West Windhaven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
