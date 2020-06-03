14402 N IBSEN Drive

Amenities

Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome. Nestled near Fountain Hills' world famous fountain/lake/park with walking trails, backing to a canyon, offers 'spectacular' desert & mountain views right from the patios & large desert backyard. Well-furnished & well-appointed for your luxurious stay - that includes flat screen TVs, wireless internet, a fireplace, newer quality furnishings, complete eat-in kitchen with all appliances, & everything else you need for your stay - including a laundry room with full-size washer/dryer. That's not all! Also features a large tiled patio with exterior dining table & chairs, & gas BBQ PLUS a separate covered furnished patio - AND a yard sitting area with a wood burning fireplace and night sky to gaze at the stars. You'll fall in love with this vacation home - & make it an unforgettable stay.... Hi-Season periods are November to April inclusive - all utilities included. Low season, power, water/sewer, internet and cable are separate. High season rate is for 2 people.