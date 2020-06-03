All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 14402 N IBSEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14402 N IBSEN Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:26 PM

14402 N IBSEN Drive

14402 North Ibsen Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

14402 North Ibsen Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Absolutely charming, gorgeous one-level 2 bedroom + den or 3rd bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage fully furnished 1,500 SF vacation rental townhome. Nestled near Fountain Hills' world famous fountain/lake/park with walking trails, backing to a canyon, offers 'spectacular' desert & mountain views right from the patios & large desert backyard. Well-furnished & well-appointed for your luxurious stay - that includes flat screen TVs, wireless internet, a fireplace, newer quality furnishings, complete eat-in kitchen with all appliances, & everything else you need for your stay - including a laundry room with full-size washer/dryer. That's not all! Also features a large tiled patio with exterior dining table & chairs, & gas BBQ PLUS a separate covered furnished patio - AND a yard sitting area with a wood burning fireplace and night sky to gaze at the stars. You'll fall in love with this vacation home - & make it an unforgettable stay.... Hi-Season periods are November to April inclusive - all utilities included. Low season, power, water/sewer, internet and cable are separate. High season rate is for 2 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have any available units?
14402 N IBSEN Drive has a unit available for $3,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have?
Some of 14402 N IBSEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 N IBSEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14402 N IBSEN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 N IBSEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14402 N IBSEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14402 N IBSEN Drive does offer parking.
Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14402 N IBSEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have a pool?
No, 14402 N IBSEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 14402 N IBSEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14402 N IBSEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14402 N IBSEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14402 N IBSEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14402 N IBSEN Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity