Fountain Hills, AZ
9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive

9848 North Desert Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9848 North Desert Rose Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Eagle Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home in guard gated Eagle Mountain has it all. Updated open kitchen to family room has granite counters, stainless appliances and sunny breakfast nook. Kitchen overlooks the beautifully landscaped private back yard (backs to wash) with heated pebble tec pool, huge patio and built it BBQ. Pool and landscaping service are included in rent. Family room, plus formal living and dining. Large master with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Situated on a quiet cul -de-sac lot,, just a short walk to the Eagle Mountain Clubhouse (membership NOT required) where you can golf or dine and look out at the beautifully manicured golf course. On the west side of Fountain Hills, so is close to all that Scottsdale AND Fountain Hills have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have any available units?
9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have?
Some of 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive has a pool.
Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
