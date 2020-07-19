9848 N DESERT ROSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home in guard gated Eagle Mountain has it all. Updated open kitchen to family room has granite counters, stainless appliances and sunny breakfast nook. Kitchen overlooks the beautifully landscaped private back yard (backs to wash) with heated pebble tec pool, huge patio and built it BBQ. Pool and landscaping service are included in rent. Family room, plus formal living and dining. Large master with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Situated on a quiet cul -de-sac lot,, just a short walk to the Eagle Mountain Clubhouse (membership NOT required) where you can golf or dine and look out at the beautifully manicured golf course. On the west side of Fountain Hills, so is close to all that Scottsdale AND Fountain Hills have to offer.