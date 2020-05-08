9232 N VISTA VERDE Court

Amenities

This world-class, stunning contemporary property features an International pedigree including Turkish limestone, tropical bamboo, Quarto cherry wood, Dutch cabinetry, and the finest German kitchen and Japanese style baths. Located in the gated community of Firerock, this home enjoys 4 lavish bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a 6 car garage and even a dog bath. 2 melodic fountains greet visitors. Upon entering this masterpiece, you'll be awed by over 10,000 square feet of generous living space and marvel at the superb entertainment spaces comprising of a Great Room with an Onyx bar, an elegant Dining Room and windows that open the home to the outdoors. For the home chef, the Elite SieMatic Island kitchen will surely appeal. Intimate luxury awaits you upon taking the elevator o the Master bedroom which contains a lounge, fireplace, Zen style Sok tub, steam shower, spacious closet and its own laundry facility. Feel as if you're staying in an opulent resort year-round while indulging in the steam room, sauna, massage room, indoor pool, and spa, letting them all soothe your senses. Welcome the evening with a glass of wine from the wine vault, a relaxing movie in the home theater, or a lively evening of shuffle board in the game room. During the blue-skied, warm days of Fountain Hills, become absorbed in the breathtaking views of mountain vistas, golf course, and the city lights from multiple vantage points. Masterful design and modern luxury combine to showcase 4 immense patios with 360 degree views, a sparkling pool, and fire and water features. Sophisticated and special, this is absolutely a home for the Connoisseur of Life!