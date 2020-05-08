All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
9232 N VISTA VERDE Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

9232 N VISTA VERDE Court

9232 North Vista Verde Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

9232 North Vista Verde Court, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Firerock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
This world-class, stunning contemporary property features an International pedigree including Turkish limestone, tropical bamboo, Quarto cherry wood, Dutch cabinetry, and the finest German kitchen and Japanese style baths. Located in the gated community of Firerock, this home enjoys 4 lavish bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a 6 car garage and even a dog bath. 2 melodic fountains greet visitors. Upon entering this masterpiece, you'll be awed by over 10,000 square feet of generous living space and marvel at the superb entertainment spaces comprising of a Great Room with an Onyx bar, an elegant Dining Room and windows that open the home to the outdoors. For the home chef, the Elite SieMatic Island kitchen will surely appeal. Intimate luxury awaits you upon taking the elevator o the Master bedroom which contains a lounge, fireplace, Zen style Sok tub, steam shower, spacious closet and its own laundry facility. Feel as if you're staying in an opulent resort year-round while indulging in the steam room, sauna, massage room, indoor pool, and spa, letting them all soothe your senses. Welcome the evening with a glass of wine from the wine vault, a relaxing movie in the home theater, or a lively evening of shuffle board in the game room. During the blue-skied, warm days of Fountain Hills, become absorbed in the breathtaking views of mountain vistas, golf course, and the city lights from multiple vantage points. Masterful design and modern luxury combine to showcase 4 immense patios with 360 degree views, a sparkling pool, and fire and water features. Sophisticated and special, this is absolutely a home for the Connoisseur of Life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have any available units?
9232 N VISTA VERDE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have?
Some of 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court currently offering any rent specials?
9232 N VISTA VERDE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court is pet friendly.
Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court offer parking?
Yes, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court offers parking.
Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have a pool?
Yes, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court has a pool.
Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have accessible units?
No, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9232 N VISTA VERDE Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College