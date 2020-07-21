All apartments in Fountain Hills
Location

17350 East San Marcus Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
*Great curb appeal with double driveway & paver accents * Gated courtyard * 4 bedrooms in 3 separate wings * A floorplan with both privacy yet an easy flow * Each bedroom has an adjoining bath * Master bath has a jetted air tub and slate lined vertical spa shower * Travertine flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms * 3 full baths * Kitchen with walk in pantry- abundance of storage-granite counters with tile back splash-custom Hickory cabinets-oil rubbed bronze fixtures * Central Vacuum * Huge laundry with room for a freezer * No HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have any available units?
17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have?
Some of 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive offers parking.
Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have a pool?
No, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
