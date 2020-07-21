17350 E SAN MARCUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

*Great curb appeal with double driveway & paver accents * Gated courtyard * 4 bedrooms in 3 separate wings * A floorplan with both privacy yet an easy flow * Each bedroom has an adjoining bath * Master bath has a jetted air tub and slate lined vertical spa shower * Travertine flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms * 3 full baths * Kitchen with walk in pantry- abundance of storage-granite counters with tile back splash-custom Hickory cabinets-oil rubbed bronze fixtures * Central Vacuum * Huge laundry with room for a freezer * No HOA