Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard

16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Unfurnished Single-Level Home with No Stairs, 3 bedroom/2 bath on corner Lot with Large Picturesque Back Yard, Mature Desert Landscaping, Covered Patio, Gazebo, Fire pit, RV Parking, Perfect for Entertaining inside and out, this Home offers Ample Living and Dining with Warm and Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace and Multi-Purpose Bonus Area. The master bedroom has a Huge Walk-in Closet, Cozy Office/Den and Inside Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage, Frig included. This home is Walking distance to Fountain Hills Charter School, Fountain Hills Middle School, and Evit! Great Access to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our World Famous Fountain Park. Owner will include yearly Weed control service for front and backyard, plus Palm tree trimming. A/C is only 3 years old! Owner will provide yearly A/C service and monthly air filters. New water heater installed in October 2018. Ceiling fans will be installed in the bedrooms and carpet will be replaced before tenant move-in. Listing Broker is Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have any available units?
16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have?
Some of 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
