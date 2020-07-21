16942 East El Pueblo Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Unfurnished Single-Level Home with No Stairs, 3 bedroom/2 bath on corner Lot with Large Picturesque Back Yard, Mature Desert Landscaping, Covered Patio, Gazebo, Fire pit, RV Parking, Perfect for Entertaining inside and out, this Home offers Ample Living and Dining with Warm and Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace and Multi-Purpose Bonus Area. The master bedroom has a Huge Walk-in Closet, Cozy Office/Den and Inside Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage, Frig included. This home is Walking distance to Fountain Hills Charter School, Fountain Hills Middle School, and Evit! Great Access to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our World Famous Fountain Park. Owner will include yearly Weed control service for front and backyard, plus Palm tree trimming. A/C is only 3 years old! Owner will provide yearly A/C service and monthly air filters. New water heater installed in October 2018. Ceiling fans will be installed in the bedrooms and carpet will be replaced before tenant move-in. Listing Broker is Owner/Agent.