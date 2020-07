Amenities

This inviting light and bright, 2nd level condo (all on one level) has 2 master suites which includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer. It is close to our Town amenities of dining, shopping and entertainment. To the rear of the condo you will find a private balcony overlooking huge wash & beautiful mountains views. This nice 7 unit complex sits in a quiet neighborhood backing up to the open space/wash. Ready for the OCCUPANCY on Mayl 1st, 2019