16617 E NICKLAUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Over 2 acres, city light views, desert mountain views, fountain views, extended covered patio, walking distance to golf and the clubhouse. Towering ceilings, huge rooms, living room features a wall of windows and a charming stone fireplace, company size formal dining room area, cooks kitchen opens to massive family room featuring a second stone fireplace, built-ins and hardwood floorings. Master bedroom, provides a sitting area, oversize bathroom including a double vanity, tub and shower. 3rd bedroom is split (ideal for quests). 2 car garage. This home can be leased seasonal or as a long term lease.