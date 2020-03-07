All apartments in Fountain Hills
16617 E NICKLAUS Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

16617 E NICKLAUS Drive

16617 East Nicklaus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16617 East Nicklaus Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Over 2 acres, city light views, desert mountain views, fountain views, extended covered patio, walking distance to golf and the clubhouse. Towering ceilings, huge rooms, living room features a wall of windows and a charming stone fireplace, company size formal dining room area, cooks kitchen opens to massive family room featuring a second stone fireplace, built-ins and hardwood floorings. Master bedroom, provides a sitting area, oversize bathroom including a double vanity, tub and shower. 3rd bedroom is split (ideal for quests). 2 car garage. This home can be leased seasonal or as a long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have any available units?
16617 E NICKLAUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have?
Some of 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16617 E NICKLAUS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive does offer parking.
Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have a pool?
No, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16617 E NICKLAUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
