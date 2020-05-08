16454 E Keota Dr

Amenities

pool furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished oven range Property Amenities pool

- Welcome to your home away from home in this stunning fully furnished Casita nestled in the slopes of Fountain Hills! Call to discuss your stay. $500.00 per night (4 Night Minimum-6 People - Summer Rates - Winter $1,000 per Night - Over 6 People $100.00 per night, Per Person - No Parties) Breathtaking fully furnished rental. Contemporary elegance this unique home is situated on just over 2 acres of lush desert. Your first view through the all-glass front door will sweep you through the living room and out the 14-foot-high wall of windows that overlook Four Peaks mountain, Desert Canyon Golf Course and lake, and our famous fountain. Living room, kitchen, and eating area feature elegant curved walls and large windows that frame 180-degree views of endless desert. This house is all about magnificent views from almost every room. The gourmet chef in your family will enjoy cooking on a DCS gas stove/oven. Property can sleep up to 8 people comfortably. Property may be rented by the week. High season October thru March. Property can be rented by the day. The owner would like a minimum of two days. Summer $500.00 per day, $1,000 per day during high season 4 Day minimum If the tenant would like the pool heated $300.00 per week. Electric will have a cap when rented by the month. The master suite is not available for use, the casita is used as a master suite. Cameras located throughout the exterior of the home for additional safety.



(RLNE4803564)