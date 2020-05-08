All apartments in Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills, AZ
16454 E Keota Dr
16454 E Keota Dr

16454 North Keota Drive · (480) 292-7200
Location

16454 North Keota Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16454 E Keota Dr · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 92395 sqft

Amenities

pool
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
- Welcome to your home away from home in this stunning fully furnished Casita nestled in the slopes of Fountain Hills! Call to discuss your stay. $500.00 per night (4 Night Minimum-6 People - Summer Rates - Winter $1,000 per Night - Over 6 People $100.00 per night, Per Person - No Parties) Breathtaking fully furnished rental. Contemporary elegance this unique home is situated on just over 2 acres of lush desert. Your first view through the all-glass front door will sweep you through the living room and out the 14-foot-high wall of windows that overlook Four Peaks mountain, Desert Canyon Golf Course and lake, and our famous fountain. Living room, kitchen, and eating area feature elegant curved walls and large windows that frame 180-degree views of endless desert. This house is all about magnificent views from almost every room. The gourmet chef in your family will enjoy cooking on a DCS gas stove/oven. Property can sleep up to 8 people comfortably. Property may be rented by the week. High season October thru March. Property can be rented by the day. The owner would like a minimum of two days. Summer $500.00 per day, $1,000 per day during high season 4 Day minimum If the tenant would like the pool heated $300.00 per week. Electric will have a cap when rented by the month. The master suite is not available for use, the casita is used as a master suite. Cameras located throughout the exterior of the home for additional safety.

(RLNE4803564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16454 E Keota Dr have any available units?
16454 E Keota Dr has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16454 E Keota Dr have?
Some of 16454 E Keota Dr's amenities include pool, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16454 E Keota Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16454 E Keota Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16454 E Keota Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16454 E Keota Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16454 E Keota Dr offer parking?
No, 16454 E Keota Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16454 E Keota Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16454 E Keota Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16454 E Keota Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16454 E Keota Dr has a pool.
Does 16454 E Keota Dr have accessible units?
No, 16454 E Keota Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16454 E Keota Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16454 E Keota Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16454 E Keota Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16454 E Keota Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
