Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

16407 N PARADOX Drive

16407 North Paradox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16407 North Paradox Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prestigious Location...Jaw dropping views...This is a must see! Spacious floor plan showcases a chef's kitchen. Luxurious baths. A southwestern style family room complete with a Kiva fireplace. Fantastic upgrades and unique features throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have any available units?
16407 N PARADOX Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have?
Some of 16407 N PARADOX Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16407 N PARADOX Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16407 N PARADOX Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16407 N PARADOX Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16407 N PARADOX Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16407 N PARADOX Drive offers parking.
Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16407 N PARADOX Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have a pool?
No, 16407 N PARADOX Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have accessible units?
No, 16407 N PARADOX Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16407 N PARADOX Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16407 N PARADOX Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16407 N PARADOX Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

