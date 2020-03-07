16322 E FAIRLYNN Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available Oct 1, 2019 Lovely 3 Bdrm Furnished Home Rents Seasonal (Oct -May) Monthly $4,200 or weekly $1,500. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Large private yard with lots of trees, plants and backs to wash for privacy. 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan with great room, dining area and kitchen enjoy wood burning fireplace and lots of windows. Huge master bedroom. Separate laundry room. One space avail in private 2 car garage w/remoteNOTE: Seasonal Rate $4,200/mo. applies Oct through MAY & includes ALL utilities and services provided; Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash, TV and Internet. **(cap on elect/water usage.)**