16273 E ROSETTA Drive.

VACATION RENTAL 2 bedroom 2 bath single level patio home 2 a 2 car garage. Huge front patio with lots of comfy furniture to enjoy the outside. Master bedroom has a king bed and the master bathroom has a step in shower. 2nd bedroom doubles as an office with a desk and has a pull out sofa. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Back patio is partial covered and very private with a patio set. Kitchen has granite counter tops and opens to the dining room.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
