16273 E ROSETTA Drive.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

16273 E ROSETTA Drive

16273 East Rosetta Drive · (480) 837-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16273 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACATION RENTAL 2 bedroom 2 bath single level patio home 2 a 2 car garage. Huge front patio with lots of comfy furniture to enjoy the outside. Master bedroom has a king bed and the master bathroom has a step in shower. 2nd bedroom doubles as an office with a desk and has a pull out sofa. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Back patio is partial covered and very private with a patio set. Kitchen has granite counter tops and opens to the dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have any available units?
16273 E ROSETTA Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have?
Some of 16273 E ROSETTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16273 E ROSETTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16273 E ROSETTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16273 E ROSETTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive offers parking.
Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have a pool?
No, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16273 E ROSETTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16273 E ROSETTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

