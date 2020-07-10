16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Luxury Living Located in the exclusive Guard Gated Firerock Country club community. This beautiful impeccably decorated home is a must see. You will love the open floor plan. It features a entertainer's kitchen loaded with high end finishes like the Wolf appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, quartz counters and designer cabinetry. This home is fully furnished and professionally decorated . Outside you will enjoy cooking with the built in BBQ or relaxing by the water/fire feature on the patio. Tenant's would have the option to join the country club with a separate agreement at tenant's expense to use the amenities including The FireRock clubhouse ,tennis & pickleball facility, health & wellness center and pool or Golf .