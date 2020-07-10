All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive

16010 Ridge Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

16010 Ridge Stone Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Firerock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Luxury Living Located in the exclusive Guard Gated Firerock Country club community. This beautiful impeccably decorated home is a must see. You will love the open floor plan. It features a entertainer's kitchen loaded with high end finishes like the Wolf appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, quartz counters and designer cabinetry. This home is fully furnished and professionally decorated . Outside you will enjoy cooking with the built in BBQ or relaxing by the water/fire feature on the patio. Tenant's would have the option to join the country club with a separate agreement at tenant's expense to use the amenities including The FireRock clubhouse ,tennis & pickleball facility, health & wellness center and pool or Golf .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have any available units?
16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have?
Some of 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive offer parking?
No, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive has a pool.
Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16010 E RIDGESTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College