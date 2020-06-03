15911 E Brodiea Drive

Amenities

Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Enjoy Fountain Hills at this beautiful furnished single story home in nice neighborhood. Home has views out back, and a master suite with King size bed, large bath area and fireplace. In addition it has a comfortable living area with fireplace, formal dining area, large kitchen, breakfast nook, fenced backyard and covered patio. Washer and dryer are inside unit. Home has 3 car garage with one space available for use, large driveway, RV parking and owner will allow pets.Approximately 20 minutes from North Scottsdale.