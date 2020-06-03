All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 15911 E Brodiea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
15911 E Brodiea Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:09 AM

15911 E Brodiea Drive

15911 East Brodiea Drive · (480) 837-9807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

15911 East Brodiea Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Enjoy Fountain Hills at this beautiful furnished single story home in nice neighborhood. Home has views out back, and a master suite with King size bed, large bath area and fireplace. In addition it has a comfortable living area with fireplace, formal dining area, large kitchen, breakfast nook, fenced backyard and covered patio. Washer and dryer are inside unit. Home has 3 car garage with one space available for use, large driveway, RV parking and owner will allow pets.Approximately 20 minutes from North Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have any available units?
15911 E Brodiea Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have?
Some of 15911 E Brodiea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15911 E Brodiea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15911 E Brodiea Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15911 E Brodiea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15911 E Brodiea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15911 E Brodiea Drive does offer parking.
Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15911 E Brodiea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have a pool?
No, 15911 E Brodiea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have accessible units?
No, 15911 E Brodiea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15911 E Brodiea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15911 E Brodiea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15911 E Brodiea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15911 E Brodiea Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 BedroomsFountain Hills 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fountain Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZPayson, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity