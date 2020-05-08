15806 N BOULDER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage sauna

~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-, 3-car garage for easy access to main floor! This very private, large, yet comfortable home has it all! 1 owner; well-cared for home boasts beautiful front deck views from split master suites.Pavers adorn in front and back yard, custom iron & glass entry, Surround sound throughout the home, gourmet chef's kitchen with upgraded appl, Knotty Alder solid wood, r/o and soft water systems, tankless water heater, wine cooler/cigar humidor, Sauna, salt water-heated pool, hand painted mural for tranquil surrounding Washer/dryer not included in the lease. Owner will cover cost of Landscaping and Pool service plus any repair needed due to age/normal wear & tear. Tenant in charge of all utilities.

Tenants must have 680+ credit score and monthly income of 3x's monthly rent.