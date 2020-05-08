All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

15806 N BOULDER Drive

15806 North Boulder Drive · (650) 222-0650
Location

15806 North Boulder Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-, 3-car garage for easy access to main floor! This very private, large, yet comfortable home has it all! 1 owner; well-cared for home boasts beautiful front deck views from split master suites.Pavers adorn in front and back yard, custom iron & glass entry, Surround sound throughout the home, gourmet chef's kitchen with upgraded appl, Knotty Alder solid wood, r/o and soft water systems, tankless water heater, wine cooler/cigar humidor, Sauna, salt water-heated pool, hand painted mural for tranquil surrounding Washer/dryer not included in the lease. Owner will cover cost of Landscaping and Pool service plus any repair needed due to age/normal wear & tear. Tenant in charge of all utilities.
Tenants must have 680+ credit score and monthly income of 3x's monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

