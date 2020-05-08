All apartments in Fountain Hills
15707 E CACTUS Drive

15707 East Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15707 East Cactus Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Sunridge Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Arizona Living at It's BEST! Amazing Golf Course home in Sunridge Canyon! Very Special home. This 2 bedroom & den/3rd bedroom home is an open light & bright floorplan w/large great room and separate dining area. Kitchen w/large island is open to great room. An Entertainers' delight w/bar area in great room. Master Ensuite w/large garden tub and separate shower, walkin closet. No carpet, all floors are travertine tile or wood for easy care. All appliances included. The back yard offers patio, sparkling heated pool & spa, BBQ, and THE VIEWS! Easy access to all Sunridge Canyon and Fountain Hills has to offer. * Landlord including pool service, monthly landscaping, and quarterly pest control treatment. No Smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have any available units?
15707 E CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 15707 E CACTUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15707 E CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15707 E CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15707 E CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15707 E CACTUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15707 E CACTUS Drive offers parking.
Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15707 E CACTUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15707 E CACTUS Drive has a pool.
Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 15707 E CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15707 E CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15707 E CACTUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15707 E CACTUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

