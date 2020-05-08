15707 E CACTUS Drive

Amenities

Arizona Living at It's BEST! Amazing Golf Course home in Sunridge Canyon! Very Special home. This 2 bedroom & den/3rd bedroom home is an open light & bright floorplan w/large great room and separate dining area. Kitchen w/large island is open to great room. An Entertainers' delight w/bar area in great room. Master Ensuite w/large garden tub and separate shower, walkin closet. No carpet, all floors are travertine tile or wood for easy care. All appliances included. The back yard offers patio, sparkling heated pool & spa, BBQ, and THE VIEWS! Easy access to all Sunridge Canyon and Fountain Hills has to offer. * Landlord including pool service, monthly landscaping, and quarterly pest control treatment. No Smoking allowed.