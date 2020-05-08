All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

15482 E Cavern Dr

15482 East Cavern Drive · (480) 837-9807 ext. 104
Location

15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15482 E Cavern Dr · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades. Granite counter tops & lots of kitchen space for entertaining. Eat in kitchen and formal dining area off living room. 3 bedrooms, office/den with desk, fireplace, 2.5 baths, living room, family room with large TV & 2.car garage. All travertine tile. Great views of Four Peaks from the front. large observation deck above garage with great views of Mountains. Master suite with king size bed, walk in closest, separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Guest bedrooms, one has a king size bed & one a Murphy bed with desk space.. Private pool in backyard with large patio to enjoy the Arizona sunshine on.

(RLNE5034428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15482 E Cavern Dr have any available units?
15482 E Cavern Dr has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15482 E Cavern Dr have?
Some of 15482 E Cavern Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15482 E Cavern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15482 E Cavern Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15482 E Cavern Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15482 E Cavern Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 15482 E Cavern Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15482 E Cavern Dr does offer parking.
Does 15482 E Cavern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15482 E Cavern Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15482 E Cavern Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15482 E Cavern Dr has a pool.
Does 15482 E Cavern Dr have accessible units?
No, 15482 E Cavern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15482 E Cavern Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15482 E Cavern Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15482 E Cavern Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15482 E Cavern Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
