15482 E Cavern Dr

FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades. Granite counter tops & lots of kitchen space for entertaining. Eat in kitchen and formal dining area off living room. 3 bedrooms, office/den with desk, fireplace, 2.5 baths, living room, family room with large TV & 2.car garage. All travertine tile. Great views of Four Peaks from the front. large observation deck above garage with great views of Mountains. Master suite with king size bed, walk in closest, separate jacuzzi tub and shower. Guest bedrooms, one has a king size bed & one a Murphy bed with desk space.. Private pool in backyard with large patio to enjoy the Arizona sunshine on.



