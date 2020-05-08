15119 East Desert Willow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous fountain hills 3/2 home located in prestigious Eagle Mountain with updated paint, like new carpet, premium hillside lot with breathtaking valley views, spacious kitchen with eating nook, expansive living room flow with cozy fireplace, huge split master with walk in closet, private pool and jacuzzi, gated community, 2 car garage, just minutes from private golf course, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.