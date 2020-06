Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished vacation home available in the OFF SEASON ONLY starting April 2020. Winter months not available for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Private yard and great location. Perfect place to rent while looking for a home to buy or just between places. 3 month minimum rental required. ROKU TV included. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric bill.