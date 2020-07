Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Amazing Location with NO HOA! This beautiful single story home has 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Newer carpet, tile and windows. Fire place in living room, Kitchen features tile granite countertops, white cabinets and lots of storage. Spacious master bedroom with fireplace and 2 closets and updated master bath. Lush Backyard with large patio w/ rain gutters, sparkling pool, mister system and new pool pump. Come see this one today!