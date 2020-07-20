All apartments in Fountain Hills
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

13611 N WOODSIDE Drive

13611 N Woodside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13611 N Woodside Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
What a Great Location. Walking distance to the OverLook Trail, Fountain, Lake, Park, Dining, Shopping.Just what you were looking for! 3 Bedrooms. Updated with Quartz, Stainless, Island, beautiful Cabinetry. Both Living and Family Rooms for entertaining. Fireplace.NO STEPS! Corner lot with open space views.Master with jetted Tub and separate Shower. Huge Second Bedroom. Large 2nd bath. No carpet in home!Private back yard with tons of landscaping including your own fruit trees! Privacy. Views.Community Pool & Spa is just around the corner.Prefer No Pets, but Absolutely NO CATS. NON SMOKERS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have any available units?
13611 N WOODSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have?
Some of 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13611 N WOODSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13611 N WOODSIDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
