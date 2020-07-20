13611 N WOODSIDE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

What a Great Location. Walking distance to the OverLook Trail, Fountain, Lake, Park, Dining, Shopping.Just what you were looking for! 3 Bedrooms. Updated with Quartz, Stainless, Island, beautiful Cabinetry. Both Living and Family Rooms for entertaining. Fireplace.NO STEPS! Corner lot with open space views.Master with jetted Tub and separate Shower. Huge Second Bedroom. Large 2nd bath. No carpet in home!Private back yard with tons of landscaping including your own fruit trees! Privacy. Views.Community Pool & Spa is just around the corner.Prefer No Pets, but Absolutely NO CATS. NON SMOKERS ONLY.